5 teens plead not guilty in shooting outside Iowa school

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Five teenagers charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls outside a downtown Des Moines high school last month pleaded not guilty in court filings.

The teens were to appear in court Friday, but their hearings were called off when their attorneys filed documents indicating their desire to enter a written arraignment and plea of not guilty.

Four of them are 17 and one is 18. They have all been charged as adults with murder and attempted murder. A judge set their trial dates for June 27.

They’re among 10 teenagers who were arrested after Jose Lopez was killed March 7 in what prosecutors call a hail of gunfire from the occupants of three cars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

