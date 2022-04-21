Advertisement

Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was...
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina diverted traffic for several hours Thursday because of cattle roaming loose on the interstate.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.

Officials shut down the interstate and advised drivers to use “extreme caution” in the area as “cows are wandering.”

Police said there were crashes reported in connection to the incident but didn’t specify how many or if anyone was injured.

As of early Thursday afternoon, all cows had been located and safely removed except one. Police reopened the highway as they continued to search for the remaining loose cow.

Police did not say if the cows were put back on the truck or if they were taken elsewhere.

Piedmont Emergency Animal Services assisted in safely removing the cattle from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 96th Street in Omaha
Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
Google building new data center in northwest Omaha
Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks
Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami.
Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory
Omaha organizations work together to clean up around Carter Lake on Earth Day
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
5 teens plead not guilty in shooting outside Iowa school