Advertisement

Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing four students and injuring several others in a shooting at his school on Tuesday, Nov. 30.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this case forward.”

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is accused of shooting fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Rowe disclosed the trial date during a brief hearing in Pontiac that must be held every 30 days because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in a county jail. He is segregated from adults.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins said the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry has completed a report about the teen’s mental health status at the time of the shooting and whether he could be held criminally responsible.

The conclusion wasn’t disclosed in court. The prosecutor’s office later said it couldn’t publicly discuss it. A message seeking comment was left for defense attorney Paulette Loftin, who indicated in January that she would pursue an insanity defense.

Separately, the boy’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.

They’re in jail, unable so far to afford a $500,000 bond. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 96th Street in Omaha
Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
Google building new data center in northwest Omaha
Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks
Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on efforts to combat climate change; signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
Maryland has become the second US state to ban cat declawing, behind New York.
Maryland becomes 2nd US state to ban cat declawing
The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation.
Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare