Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dense fog this morning, storm chance later tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of very dense fog will be the main story to start the day. Visibility is near zero for many of us and will likely be that way through at least 9am. The fog will gradually burn off after that leaving us with a very pleasant day and highs in the 70s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Storms are then forecast to develop south of the metro and move in after 7pm. Most will be average showers and storms but an isolated one or two may strengthen and become severe overnight. Hail up to 1″ and a wind gust to 50-60 mph are the main threats.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Those will be long gone by sunrise Friday but the clouds may be a bit tougher to get rid of early Friday. We’ll then clear out by Friday afternoon and the south wind will help us warm well into the 80s for highs! Unfortunately those south wind gusts will hit 45 mph at times by the end of the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Any threat of severe weather Friday evening likely stays west of our area in the enhanced risk are on the severe weather outlook. It is possible that a weaker storm could drift east into our area overnight but I don’t expect anything widespread here.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

The front responsible for all of this will finally move through Saturday bringing a chance of showers and storms in the morning and afternoon hours. There is a low risk of severe weather Saturday as well but that greater threat will be east in Central Iowa. We should be able to warm to near 80 degrees but wind gusts will spike to near 50 mph at times during the day as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

