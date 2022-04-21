Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit involving the Nebraska State Patrol ended with a crash Thursday morning along eastbound Interstate 80, slowing traffic in both directions.

The crash closed three eastbound lanes in the area of 96th Street at about 8:15 a.m. Two of those lanes were reopened about an hour later.

First responders reported the driver was pinned. He was eventually freed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital.

I-680 southbound to I-80 eastbound was shut down while crews worked on the scene.

At about 9:20 a.m., I-80 was at a crawl in the I-L-Q area because of the crash. Interstate traffic heading west was also backed up around another crash at Q Street.

Fog rolled into the Omaha-metro on Thursday morning. Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord reported ahead of the morning commute that visibility was near-zero in much of the area and was expected to remain that way through at least 9 a.m.

Thick fog rolled into the Omaha-metro area early Thursday, April 21, 2022. At left, is a view of 108th Street at about 3 a.m.; on the right is a view of 72nd Street. (Omaha Police Sgt. Ben Iversson)

