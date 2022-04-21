Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked Omaha’s most recent homicide, but the parents of the young man who was killed say that is not how they want Eltio “Tio” Plater Jr. to be remembered.

So they’re focusing on his life, rather than his death.

“We spent Easter Sunday together, and it was just a joy to be with him,” said Alicia Plater, Tio Jr.’s mom.

April 17 was the last time Alicia and Eltio Plater Sr. saw their 22-year-old son.

“I pray and pray that they find my son’s killer,” said Plater Sr.

Tio Jr. was fatally shot just after 11 p.m. Sunday while leaving the NP Mart Gas station on north 60th Street. Omaha Police say there were no witnesses, and no one is in custody for the murder yet.

NP Mart Gas Station 4219 N. 60th St, Omaha (WOWT)

“They got the wrong guy,” Eltio Sr. said. “I’m angry, but I’m holding it together for my family.”

He does not encourage revenge, he said, and he’s holding out hope that the person responsible will be arrested.

Both parents say their son had no enemies, wasn’t in any trouble, and was, unfortunately, a victim of being in the wrong place and at the wrong time. Tio Jr.’s death shocked them, they said, showing 6 News the bullet that hit their son in the shoulder.

The Platers said their son was alert and talking at Immanuel Hospital, but staff there told the family that the bullet had shifted, forcing him to be rushed to Bergan Mercy, where he later died.

With heartbreak setting in and not leaving anytime soon, Tio Jr.’s parents are now clinging to the memories that fill them with happiness.

“He was the person that would walk in and light up a room. He had the biggest smile. He was in his own league,” his mom said.

The Platers said that Tio Jr. was not only a great cook and well-dressed, but he also had a sweet spot for animals. His dad offered a hearty laugh while recalling memories of his son constantly bringing animals to the house.

“Tio would come home, and he would bring stray cats, stray dogs. I would tell him, ‘We can’t keep these animals!’ He was just compassionate,” Eltio Sr. said.

Tio Jr. also just had a baby girl — she’s 5 months old — and his parents say they will make sure his legacy lives on through her.

As news of Tio Jr.’s death spread Sunday, online tributes poured in about how much of an amazing father and friend he was.

“I went on his Facebook just to read all the comments. He would’ve had no idea how many lives he touched. The fact that he has so much love and support out here is amazing,” his mother said.

HOW TO HELP

The Plater family is inviting the public to a prayer walk for their son at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 60th and Ames streets.

Anyone who wishes to offer additional support for the family is invited to donate to their GoFundMe page set up to help cover the funeral costs.

