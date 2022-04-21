Advertisement

Omaha Everyday: Omaha Film Event

By Carly Beckman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Film Historian Bruce Crawford about the upcoming tribute to classic films event on May 14th at 7pm at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The film will be the 1989 classic “FIELD OF DREAMS.” Special guest will be actor/author Dwier Brown who played John Kinsella in the film. For more information call (402) 341-6559 or visit www.omahafilmevent.com

