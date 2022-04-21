Advertisement

GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 96th Street in Omaha
Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
Google building new data center in northwest Omaha
Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks
Parents remember son, killed in Omaha on Easter
A study by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of...
Feds: Thousands may have student debt that should be erased

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
LIVE: Biden makes climate remarks; order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya