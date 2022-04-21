Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong storms possible Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of E Nebraska and parts of W Iowa as a round of late night storms moves in:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (wowt)

Storm chances before they pick back up again around 11 PM - midnight. Those returning storms bring another risk for some severe hail of up to 1″.

Thursday night severe threat (wowt)

Midnight Friday

Overnight showers and storms continue with the last of the rain wrapping up in the metro around 5-6 AM, hail potential will continue through that time frame but the highest threat will likely begin to wind down after 3 AM... skies clear through the day Friday.

Early rain chances clear Friday with a bump to the 80s for the afternoon! It won’t be a pleasant day with strong winds making a return and gusts pushing into the 40s.

Windy Friday

By the evening we’ll look ahead to another potential round of thunderstorms... this evening round could bring severe weather potential. The main risk looks like it keeps well to the W with areas like Columbus, Norfolk and York seeing potential impacts. Most of E Nebraska and W Iowa stay dry.

Friday night storms

Storm chances and showers build in Saturday morning and clear before another round takes aim in the evening. This comes with our next cold front. Ahead of it highs will reach the low 80s. The front could spark another chance for strong to severe storms but the best chance will be just E of the Metro:

Saturday Storm threat

A drier but cooler trend settles in for the start of next work week as highs fall back to the low 60s. By Wednesday highs make a return to the 70s.

