OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban in Douglas County that was declared earlier this week has been lifted since Thursday morning.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs issued the county-wide burn ban Monday. The ban was reinstated after ending last week.

Update: The burn ban has been lifted as of today, April 21, 2022. Posted by Omaha Fire Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

