UNO Study outlines what Omaha labor force can expect over the next few years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The lack of staff is impacting businesses all over Omaha.

A new study from UNO finds that issue is not going away anytime soon. UNO students are forecasting what the labor market will look like over the next few years.

A brand new study looked at a range of sectors like construction, the health care industry, and the hospitality industry.

“The labor force is going to be the most important economic issue facing Nebraska and other midwestern states for at least the next five to 10 years,” said Dr. Chris Decker, UNO economics professor.

That means you, the consumer, will be the most impacted.

The restaurant industry is expecting slow job growth until at least the end of 2023.

You’ve already likely been feeling the impacts if you’ve gone out to eat. And experts in that industry say the problem isn’t going to be solved any time soon.

“We may limit the amount, the number of guests that come in at any one time so we can serve them more adequately,” said Zoe Olson, Nebraska Hospitality Association Executive Director.

Planning to stay at a hotel? You’ll feel the lack of staff there, too.

“We are not doing that housekeeping every day as we did in the past because we simply do not have the help to do that,” said Olson.

While the immediate outlook may not be so bright, by 2025 Omaha will start to see a rebound across the board.

Students at UNO say Omaha will likely rebound quicker than other surrounding cities like Des Moines and Kansas City.

“I think that we are positioned to do very well compared to other places because we don’t rely too heavily on one industry, one sector. So I think that we didn’t see as much downturn as maybe other areas within the country did,” said Christina Wagner, UNO student.

