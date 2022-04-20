Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Drizzle & rain early with sunshine likely to end the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While we’re starting warmer in the 50s this morning we’ll be socked in under the clouds to start the day. Those clouds will give us some drizzle and rain chances right into the early afternoon as well. While the day starts soggy, it will end with sunshine and some rather mild air. Highs in the 60s are likely to end the day!

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

The strongest wind will be this morning as well with gusts up to 35 mph likely from the SSE. Once they start to switch later in the afternoon they won’t gust any more than about 25 mph from the northwest.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

With showers and drizzle in the forecast it would be nice to get some beneficial rain. Unfortunately this round won’t bring that with only a couple tenths of an inch at most in the cards for many of us.

Rain Potential (WOWT)

Even warmer air is likely by Thursday afternoon after starting with a little fog in the area. We’ll be able to warm into the lower 70s as we wait for showers and storms to move in by the evening. Those likely hold off until after 7pm and last deep into the evening moving in from the south.

Thursday Rain (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Those showers and storms overnight Thursday will likely last into Friday morning. Then highs in the 80s are expected Friday afternoon. While it looks warm, strong south wind gusts up to 50 mph will be the big reason we’ll be so warm. That is before a chance of storms enter the forecast Friday evening but likely won’t be much to worry about in our area with the greater threat to the west of the metro Friday evening. I’ll continue to track this threat as we get closer to Friday.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

