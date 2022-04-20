Omaha home damaged in Tuesday night fire, residents displaced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The residents of an Omaha home are displaced after a fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the house on Florence Boulevard, north of Kansas Avenue, just before 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, a press release says they saw heavy flames near the back of the home and inside the back half of the main floor.

According to the release, the people inside the home smelled smoke and found the fire near the back deck. They evacuated safely, but OFD says they left the back door open, allowing the fire to cause significant damage to the interior.

Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 10 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

