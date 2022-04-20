Advertisement

Omaha home damaged in Tuesday night fire, residents displaced

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The residents of an Omaha home are displaced after a fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the house on Florence Boulevard, north of Kansas Avenue, just before 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, a press release says they saw heavy flames near the back of the home and inside the back half of the main floor.

According to the release, the people inside the home smelled smoke and found the fire near the back deck. They evacuated safely, but OFD says they left the back door open, allowing the fire to cause significant damage to the interior.

Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 10 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska
Omaha intersection to close for one month
Family sues driver convicted of deadly I-80 crash

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
North Omaha community members meet local, state candidates
Omaha experts call on city to create climate change action plan
6 On Your Side: Nebraska climate action plans
6 On Your Side: Nebraska climate action plans