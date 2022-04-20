North Omaha community members meet local, state candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A meet and greet in North Omaha allowed community members to casually meet a handful of candidates running for local and state offices in Nebraska.

The event was hosted by activist and community leader Preston Love Jr. at North Omaha’s Fabric Lab on North 24th Street.

Candidates who spoke included Brianna Full and Melvin Mohammad, both of who are running for subdistrict two on the Omaha Public School board, Kristin Dupree, running for the Metro Community College Board of Governors, and Brian Grimm, running for Douglas County Assessor.

Also included were Tony Vargas and Alisha Shelton, both Congressional candidates for District 2, and Carol Blood, the Democratic Gubernatorial candidate.

Candidates tell 6 News they don’t want to miss an opportunity to meet new community members and understand their point of view, and that events like Tuesdays are vital.

“I think this is the kind of thing that elected officials should always be doing. It’s why I have been serving as a state senator these last six years is actually engaging the community constantly, not just when I’m looking for their vote, but also when I’m looking to try to make sure we’re making meaningful change in the community,” Vargas said.

“From the very beginning of my campaign I’ve said it’s very important that we bring everyone to the table, no matter who they are, where they live, or what they look like, and when we’re able to come to the community events like this, especially communities of color, it shows that we actually care about what their voices have to say and that we understand that we need to go to them and they don’t need to come to us,” Blood tells 6 News.

Love Jr. says the event was open to all candidates and community members, no matter their party, and that the most important thing is knowing who is on the ticket, and making your voice heard at the polls.

