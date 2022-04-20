New Douglas County health equity office aims to address disparities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is welcoming a new branch to the department.

The Office of Health Equity will be working to address health disparities within the community.

The health department and the board of health have been working since 2006 to get this office up and running, but when the board declared racism a public health crisis in 2020, it gave a renewed push.

“We realized that the pandemic has highlighted disparities that have been present in different populations within Douglas County for many many years,” said the adviser to the Health Equity Office, Jamin Johnson.

The focus will be on finding underlying disparities: things like race, income, or even where someone lives.

“There are people who look identical, whose lives look identical on paper and the fact of their economic situation or perhaps the part of the county in which they live might impact their ability to access care,” said Johnson. “That can impact their ability to access safe and sustainable foods. For example, if they live in a part of the community that doesn’t have access to a grocery store or even a farmers market.”

Then they’ll learn how those factors impact a person’s long-term health and try to prevent harmful impacts early on. With the help of an epidemiologist, much of their strategy is driven by data. But they also want to hear from community members.

“Much of our work has been establishing relationships with people in the community to just listen, and identify what needs exist,” said Johnson.

Visit the website if you’re looking to submit feedback or concerns to the Health Equity Office.

