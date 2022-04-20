Advertisement

Man arrested, booked for arson after fire in Omaha apartment

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man faces an arson charge after a fire in an Omaha apartment.

According to a release, crews responded to the apartment near 66th & Ames Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say there was a disturbance, resulting in Eh Htoo using charcoal lighter fluid to ignite a fire in the living room.

Officials say he was found in an adjoining building service room and arrested. He was booked for first-degree arson.

There were no reported injuries.

Online records show the man had just served a seven-day sentence for a crime at the complex that originally included a trespassing charge. He pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by unlawful taking resulting in several other charges being dismissed.

