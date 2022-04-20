Advertisement

House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

There are no reported injuries but three people were displaced because of the fire.

Crews responded to a home near S. 32nd St. & Poppleton Ave. Crews had to get up on the roof to fight flames.

According to the release, there was a large amount of smoking when crews arrived and they were able to get into the home and get the fire under control.

OPPD and M.U.D. have responded to the fire and Red Cross is offering assistance. There’s an estimated dollar loss of $125,000.

