House catches fire in northwest Omaha
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.
The Omaha Fire Department responded to 119th and Newport avenues, north of Military Road, at 9:21 a.m. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, an OFD spokesperson at the scene told 6 News.
The fire left the home uninhabitable, OFD said. The Red Cross was also at the scene to assist.
Siding on the house next door sustained damage from the neighboring home.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.