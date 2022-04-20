House catches fire in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to 119th and Newport avenues, north of Military Road, at 9:21 a.m. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, an OFD spokesperson at the scene told 6 News.

The fire left the home uninhabitable, OFD said. The Red Cross was also at the scene to assist.

Siding on the house next door sustained damage from the neighboring home.

