Advertisement

House catches fire in northwest Omaha

Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to 119th and Newport avenues, north of Military Road, at 9:21 a.m. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, an OFD spokesperson at the scene told 6 News.

The fire left the home uninhabitable, OFD said. The Red Cross was also at the scene to assist.

Siding on the house next door sustained damage from the neighboring home.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
Omaha intersection to close for one month
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska
Water main break in Omaha sends geyser into air

Latest News

Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered his end-of-session address to the Nebraska Legislature on...
Gov. Ricketts highlights key legislation passed during short session
Man arrested, booked for arson after fire in Omaha apartment
Omaha home damaged in Tuesday night fire, residents displaced
Rusty's Morning Forecast