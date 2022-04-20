Advertisement

Funeral services set for former Congressman Brad Ashford

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford will be laid to rest following funeral and burial services set for Saturday.

Visitation will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 654 S. 86th St., starting at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The funeral will be held there the next morning at 10 a.m., with burial services to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in north Omaha.

Livestream details are still being finalized, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the family.

“We have been so blessed to receive this outpouring of support as we celebrate Brad’s wonderful life. Thank you all. We love you,” the family said in Wednesday’s post about the services.

Ashford, 72, died Tuesday morning. A Democrat, he served as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressman from 2015 until 2017 and served 16 years in the state legislature.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, saying at the time that he had started to lose control of his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said then, about to undergo treatment.

