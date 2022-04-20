Advertisement

FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman

Ashleigh Wabasha
Ashleigh Wabasha(Santee Sioux Nation)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The death of a Nebraska woman who went missing back in March is being investigated by the FBI.

According to a release, the FBI is investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old Native American from the Santee Sioux Nation. She had went missing back on March 27, with her body being found April 18 on the reservation.

Location of Santee Sioux Nation
Location of Santee Sioux Nation(KTIV)

No details on the case is being released at this time. The FBI is responsible for investigation the most serious crimes on reservation. In order for them to investigate a crime on a rese3rvation, three conditions must be met:

  • The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction—including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.
  • The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.
  • The subject, victim, or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 96th Street in Omaha
Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.
House catches fire in northwest Omaha
Omaha intersection to close for one month
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested and is facing motor vehicle homicide and other charges after...
Fatal Omaha crash suspect pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide
Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks

Latest News

Google investing millions in Omaha
Google investing millions in Omaha
6 On Your Side: Young Nebraskans lead climate change fight
6 On Your Side: Young Nebraskans lead climate change fight
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition in need of funding
Iowa reports new cases of bird flu