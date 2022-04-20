Advertisement

Fatal Omaha crash suspect pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide

(Sarpy Count Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old charged in a fatal crash last November pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Ulises Pantoja pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide and DUI.

As stated in the release from the Office of the Sarpy County Attorney, witnesses stated Pantoja was going at an “extremely high rate of speed” a day before Thanksgiving last year on Highway 50 and Harrison Street and hit a car driven by Candice McDowell, 37, who succumbed to her injuries.

“A blood test later detected a BAC of 0.134,” the release states.

It’s reported Pantoja is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18 and he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“This is a crucial step toward justice for the harms caused by Mr. Pantoja. Four children no longer have a mother due to his callous actions. Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Candice McDowell for this tremendous loss. We hope this helps to bring some healing in their lives.”

Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl

