Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Thursday ahead of evening storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn clouds have kept the Metro cool for our Wednesday... These clear for the evening before filtering back in for Thursday, although they won’t be as thick!

Thursday brings a warm up with a climb to the low 70s. Most of the day is dry with showers and storms possible in the evening. Get out and enjoy the first half of the day. Ahead of the storms we’ll have high clouds, occasional breezes and a warm up to 72 in the Metro. After 7 PM we’ll keep an eye on our storm threat.

Severe weather threat (wowt)

A few of Thursday’s storms could be severe with up to 1″ hail possible, the highest risk S of I-80. The best chance for severe activity will be with the initial push in. That’ll be around 7 PM for the Metro with lingering severe potential as late as 10 PM. Storm chances and showers will continue overnight into Friday morning.

Thursday evening storms (wowt)

Early rain chances clear Friday with a bump to the 80s for the afternoon! By the evening we’ll look ahead to another potential round of thunderstorms... this evening round could bring severe weather potential. The main risk looks like it keeps just outside of the Metro with strong storms possible for all areas to the W.

Friday severe weather potential (wowt)

Storm chances and showers stick around Saturday morning before another round takes aim in the evening. This comes with our next cold front. Ahead of it highs will reach the low 80s. The front could spark another chance for strong to severe storms but the best chance will be just E of the Metro:

Saturday severe weather potential (wowt)

A drier but cooler trend settles in for the start of next work week as highs fall back to the low 60s.

