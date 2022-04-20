Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 96th Street in Omaha
Pursuit, crash brings I-80 traffic to a halt in Omaha
Firefighters were called to a house fire in northwest Omaha on Wednesday morning.
House catches fire in northwest Omaha
Omaha intersection to close for one month
Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested and is facing motor vehicle homicide and other charges after...
Fatal Omaha crash suspect pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide
Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser
Iowa reports new cases of bird flu
Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
It's Severe Weather Awareness Week for the 6 First Alert Weather team.
6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: Get the app! Stay informed on storms in your area
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased