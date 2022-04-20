Advertisement

DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting an elementary school-aged girl over a six-year period.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Daniel Barnett was charged with 20 felony counts of rape of a child and other charges dating back to 1997.

The DA’s office said the investigation began when a woman, who is now 29, told the Plymouth Township Police Department that she was raped by Barnett more than 100 times. She said it started when she was 5 years old and continued until she was about 10 years old.

Police said the sexual abuse began with Barnett touching the girl inappropriately over her clothes, with the actions progressing to rape and other types of assaults.

Barnett was a friend of the girl’s brother, according to officials.

“This defendant was repeatedly sexually assaulting a very young girl for years,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “We are continuing to investigate.”

Steele also said if anyone has more information on the case contact the Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901.

Officials said Barnett currently remains at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a judge set bail at $1 million.

According to the court, the 38-year-old cannot contact the victim, children, or disabled adults. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.

