Advertisement

Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash
Brad Ashford
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford passes away

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say
Omaha Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing
NEXTGEN TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, is the latest digital television technology. It combines...
NEXTGEN TV coming to Omaha