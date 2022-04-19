Water main break in Omaha sends geyser into air

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - M.U.D. crews were on the scene of an unintentional car wash in the Old Mill area of Omaha.

The utility tells 6 News it appears an eight-inch water main broke sending a plume of water at least 70 feet into the air.

We have a water main down for repairs at 108th & Harney. Estimated time to restore service is 6 pm. #Omaha — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) April 19, 2022

There was no construction or digging in the area. The man-made geyser soaked cars parked nearby.

M.U.D. says it’s likely that corrosion was the cause of the break but it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.