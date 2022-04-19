Treynor students volunteer to help homeless

TREYNOR, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday students from Treynor, Iowa learned the valuable lesson of giving back.

Over 600 kids in grades 6-12 from Treynor Community Schools spent the day at Open Doors Mission. The organization aims to assist those struggling with homelessness and poverty by providing food, shelter and education programs.

The students learned firsthand what it means to be homeless.

Then students got to work. Making lunches, organizing and cleaning, all to help those in need. Students and faculty have been volunteering annually and say they always love coming back.

“I’ve made sandwiches, I’ve planted in the garden and I think today we’re going to be hanging out with the kiddos in the Lydia House so it’ll be super exciting,” said high school senior Sarah Hudgell.

“Truly they have a good time when they come here, and it’s awesome to see that they can work hard, give to others and still have fun. I think that’s huge,” said Principal of Treynor Middle School, Jenny Berens.

Students and faculty dedicated nearly 2,000 hours of volunteer work in just one day.

