Advertisement

Treynor students volunteer to help homeless

(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREYNOR, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday students from Treynor, Iowa learned the valuable lesson of giving back.

Over 600 kids in grades 6-12 from Treynor Community Schools spent the day at Open Doors Mission. The organization aims to assist those struggling with homelessness and poverty by providing food, shelter and education programs.

The students learned firsthand what it means to be homeless.

Then students got to work. Making lunches, organizing and cleaning, all to help those in need. Students and faculty have been volunteering annually and say they always love coming back.

“I’ve made sandwiches, I’ve planted in the garden and I think today we’re going to be hanging out with the kiddos in the Lydia House so it’ll be super exciting,” said high school senior Sarah Hudgell.

“Truly they have a good time when they come here, and it’s awesome to see that they can work hard, give to others and still have fun. I think that’s huge,” said Principal of Treynor Middle School, Jenny Berens.

Students and faculty dedicated nearly 2,000 hours of volunteer work in just one day.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman

Latest News

LIVE AT 4 PM: Gov. Ricketts to host bill signing ceremony
A mockup of the planned south Omaha Goodwill location
Goodwill to open new store in south Omaha this year
Omaha intersection to close for one month
Omaha Everyday: Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha
Omaha Everyday: Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha