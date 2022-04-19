Advertisement

Several bystanders rescue Scotts Bluff County deputy

WOWT Live at 10
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Several bystanders are being credited with saving the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy Monday morning.

According to the state patrol, the deputy suffered from what’s being called a medical incident while driving along Highway 71 near the Highway 26 junction.

The cruiser left the road and hit an embankment and caught fire.

Several people rushed to pull the deputy from the burning vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital and is now said to be in good condition.

“Our entire department is very grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses to remove Deputy Ruzicka from the vehicle. We would also like to thank the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance for their assistance.”

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman

