Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool & breezy again today with rain chances starting up Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly one out the door this morning with many of us dipping into the 20s starting Tuesday. We’ll have more clouds than yesterday but I still think we can muster highs in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

While the wind will be calm this morning, it is expected to increase as the day goes along. SSE wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible by mid afternoon and could easily still hit 30 mph at times overnight.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up overnight tonight leading to our next round of drizzle and rain by 6-7am Wednesday. There may be a few thundershowers in the area as well. That rain chance will mostly be in the morning but could last as long as 3pm before clouds clear out.

Wednesday Rain Chances
Wednesday Rain Chances(WOWT)
Rain Potential
Rain Potential(WOWT)

We’ll still be able to warm into the 60s after any showers move out. Then 70s are in the forecast Thursday afternoon before the next round of rain and storm chances enters the area from the south after 7pm.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small risk of severe weather Thursday night south of the metro where an isolated storms could produce some hail stones up to 1″ in diameter, right near severe limits.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha to close after decades of showings
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland’s Raging River to remain closed for 2022, Park unveils new safety upgrades
Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak

Latest News

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week for the 6 First Alert Weather team.
6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: December tornado outbreak
Severe Weather Awareness Week: A look back at the Neola tornado
Severe Weather Awareness Week: A look back at the Neola tornado
Wind returns Tuesday PM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cooler Tuesday, then turning stormier
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Blustery & chilly start to the week with many rain chances