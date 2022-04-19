Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool & breezy again today with rain chances starting up Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a chilly one out the door this morning with many of us dipping into the 20s starting Tuesday. We’ll have more clouds than yesterday but I still think we can muster highs in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

While the wind will be calm this morning, it is expected to increase as the day goes along. SSE wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible by mid afternoon and could easily still hit 30 mph at times overnight.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up overnight tonight leading to our next round of drizzle and rain by 6-7am Wednesday. There may be a few thundershowers in the area as well. That rain chance will mostly be in the morning but could last as long as 3pm before clouds clear out.

Wednesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Rain Potential (WOWT)

We’ll still be able to warm into the 60s after any showers move out. Then 70s are in the forecast Thursday afternoon before the next round of rain and storm chances enters the area from the south after 7pm.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small risk of severe weather Thursday night south of the metro where an isolated storms could produce some hail stones up to 1″ in diameter, right near severe limits.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.