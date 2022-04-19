Advertisement

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning.

According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove.

A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing snow, striking the oncoming car’s right side driven by a 19-year-old of Dunlap, Iowa.

It’s reported the 54-year-old identified as Jan Gentry died at the scene and the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

