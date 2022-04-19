Advertisement

Omaha Public Works sets study review meeting on Farnam Street traffic plan

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city is preparing to take a closer look at what it would take to make the stretch of Farnam Street between Dodge and 46th streets into a continuous two-way street.

Omaha Public Works announced a public meeting on the “two-way all-day” conversion study set for 5-7 p.m. next Monday, April 25, at UNO’s Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, located at 6400 University Drive South.

Last year, the city set aside $2 million to convert the street to a two-way. City leaders said then that part of the reason for the timing of this change — which some in the community have been calling for in recent years, particularly those supporting a recent “Fix Farnam” neighborhood campaign — is because UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are spreading out their campus, which will create more traffic.

Currently, both lanes of that stretch of Farnam Street operate as a one-way eastbound street during the morning commuter hours of 7-9 a.m. and as a one-way westbound street during afternoon commuter hours of 4-6 p.m.

