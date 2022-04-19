Omaha Police participate in national campaigns regarding drug-impaired, distracted driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is participating in two national campaigns in April.
The 2022 Drug-Impaired Campaign started Monday and will end on April 24.
With the popular slogan “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” OPD and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration teamed up to help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads and spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal according to the release.
The other campaign OPD participated in wrapped up on April 10.
This campaign is also a collaboration with NHTSA for U Drive. U Text. U Pay. According to the release, from April 4-10 officers enforced texting and distracted driving laws to make roads safer for all drivers.
Here are the results of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign:
- Wireless Communication Device (Texting and Driving) citations - 39
- Speeding citations - 67
- Total citations, all offenses - 264
- Arrests - 15
