Advertisement

Omaha Police participate in national campaigns regarding drug-impaired, distracted driving

(Bridget | PHOTO: @OmahaPoliceDepartment Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is participating in two national campaigns in April.

The 2022 Drug-Impaired Campaign started Monday and will end on April 24.

With the popular slogan “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” OPD and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration teamed up to help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads and spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal according to the release.

Press Release: The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the 2022 Drug Impaired Campaign which runs from April 18th...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The other campaign OPD participated in wrapped up on April 10.

This campaign is also a collaboration with NHTSA for U Drive. U Text. U Pay. According to the release, from April 4-10 officers enforced texting and distracted driving laws to make roads safer for all drivers.

Here are the results of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign:

  • Wireless Communication Device (Texting and Driving) citations - 39
  • Speeding citations - 67
  • Total citations, all offenses - 264
  • Arrests - 15

Press Release: The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. grant concluded on April 10th. The following action was taken by OPD:...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash

Latest News

Mask or no? Where you do & don’t need to wear a mask on Omaha public transportation
City of Plattsmouth and M.U.D. coordinate to develop new water service plan
Nebraska unicam: $335M bill to benefit poor communities
Nebraska unicam: $335M bill to benefit poor communities
Trump rally in Nebraska
Trump rally in Nebraska