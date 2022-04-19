Omaha Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person is critically injured after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a cutting incident at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near 25th and Jaynes Street.

Upon arriving, officers found one person at the home with a stab wound. Police described the suspect who stabbed the victim as a black male with dreadlocks. Investigators say the suspect left the area driving a white sedan.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

