Omaha Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing

Omaha Police said one person was critically injured after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person is critically injured after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a cutting incident at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near 25th and Jaynes Street.

Upon arriving, officers found one person at the home with a stab wound. Police described the suspect who stabbed the victim as a black male with dreadlocks. Investigators say the suspect left the area driving a white sedan.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

