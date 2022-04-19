Advertisement

Omaha intersection to close for one month

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An intersection on Blondo Street will be closed for weeks due to construction.

According to the City of Omaha Public Works Department, starting Tuesday, the intersection of North 63rd and Blondo Street will be closed for one month.

The closure is for a Clean Solutions for Omaha (CSO) project. CSO projects are part of a water quality program led by the Omaha Public Works Department.

