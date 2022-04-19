Advertisement

Omaha to host open houses for plan to address affordable housing

(KKTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is hosting several events for the public to give input on an affordable housing plan.

According to the City of Omaha Planning Department, the city and RDG Planning & Design will host a series of open house events for the community to learn more about and give feedback on an affordable housing plan.

Last year the Omaha City Council asked the city planning department to create an Affordable Housing Action Plan by January 2023. According to the city, the plan aims to find new strategies to address Omaha’s housing needs.

“Housing is a foundational element of our community as it touches everyone who lives, works and plays in Omaha and we fully recognize how quality housing positively impacts the people’s health and wellbeing,” Planning Director David Fanslau said.

During the month of May, the city will host several open houses where the public is encouraged to attend and provide input. The open houses are free to attend and hosted in different locations around the city.

  • Monday, May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, 6400 University Drive S., Room 201/205
  • Tuesday, May 3, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - The Venue at Highlander, 2120 N. 30th Street
  • Wednesday, May 4, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Benson High School, 5120 Maple Street
  • Thursday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Livestock Exchange Building, The Brandeis Ballroom, 4920 S. 30th Street
  • Monday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza
  • Wednesday, May 11, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Millard West High School, 5710 S. 176th Avenue
  • Tuesday, May 17, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Avenue

