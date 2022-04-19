Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rude awakening for an Omaha hairstylist with dreams of opening her own salon. Suspicious transactions cut deep into her finances.

Hoping to trim debt and build good credit, hairstylist Aarika Roberts deposited $5,000 in a debit account with Credit Karma.

She later had 15 unauthorized withdrawals through a third-party Apple Cash account labeled “1infiniteloop.”

“But I wasn’t using my card every day to know that those transactions were even taken off my card,” Roberts said. “A big shock because it was big withdrawals 500, 700, 400, 300, and I didn’t get any kind of notification about these transactions.”

The Better Business Bureau says it will investigate.

“So we’re definitely going to dig in on this and if necessary, issue an alert to help people understand that they need to be watching their statements very carefully to see if there are charges like this showing up that they did not authorize,” said Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau.

Aarika rents a spot and has a dream of owning her own shop with the help of a credit makeover.

Part of that missing money was intended to cut into Aarika’s student loan, but now as she has plans to start her own business, that bill is still hanging over her head.”

Brian Turner, a neighboring barbour, says the unauthorized withdrawals throw a wet towel on a friend’s dream.

“It pours some water right on your fire, you know it puts it out so you got to start all over, it’s like a reset with nothing so it’s hard.,” Turner said.

Aarika says for several weeks she tried to contest the withdrawals. After 6 On Your Side got involved Credit Karma issued a statement.

“This member’s dispute has been resolved and the money will be put back into Aarika’s account.”

She’s relieved but still wonders who got into her account and how.

“There’s a lot of people trying to figure out who it is and how to get their money back, so if I can figure it out why not figure it out.”

Though reimbursed, Aarika hopes the flurry of unauthorized withdrawals doesn’t reflect on her credit.

An email to Apple about the transactions hasn’t been answered yet. Although they put the $5,000 back in the customer’s account, Credit Karma didn’t tell us how unauthorized withdrawals were made in the first place.

