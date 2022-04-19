Advertisement

Missing inmate from Omaha taken into custody

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha that was reported missing in late January was recently arrested by Omaha Police.

Brandon Bridgeford was charged with flight to avoid arrest and theft of a stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody last Friday.

According to the release, Bridgeford didn’t come back to CCC-O from community work and his electronic monitoring device was deactivated on Jan. 18.

He is serving 18-26 years on two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking out of Douglas County.

There’s a pending release date of Feb. 17, 2024.

