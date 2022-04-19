Man sentenced to probation for DUI, role in four-vehicle Bellevue crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is sentenced after officials say he caused a four-vehicle crash last year.

According to Sarpy County officials, Antonio Monarrez, 28, was involved in a four-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, 2021, on Highway 75 north of Capehart in Bellevue.

Officials say Monarrez allegedly told a responding deputy that he hit something in the road and veered to the right, striking three vehicles on the shoulder of the road. Two victims were injured in the crash.

The deputy claimed to smell alcohol and Monarrez said he had not been drinking. Police say a field sobriety test resulted in Monarrez registering a 0.175 blood-alcohol content. A later test two hours later allegedly resulted in a 0.143 blood-alcohol content.

Monarrez later pleaded no contest to two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, as well as a second DUI offense.

Monarrez was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court to four years probation. During probation, Monarrex must abstain from using alcohol, complete an outpatient program and not frequent any establishment whose primary source of business is selling alcoholic beverages.

