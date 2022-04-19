Advertisement

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked the 15-year-old girl. (KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland’s Raging River to remain closed for 2022, Park unveils new safety upgrades
Two-car crash in Omaha causes gas leak

Latest News

Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize
A biker captured video of an apparent road rage incident in Texas. (KTRK, ANONYMOUS CYCLIST, CNN)
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen believed to be kidnapped
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer