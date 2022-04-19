Advertisement

Goodwill to open new store in south Omaha this year

A mockup of the planned south Omaha Goodwill location
A mockup of the planned south Omaha Goodwill location(Goodwill Omaha)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Goodwill store is set to open in south Omaha later this year.

According to Goodwill Omaha, a south Omaha expansion plan includes opening a new store and job training center at 3327 L Street, which used to house a Hy-Vee grocery store.

Goodwill Omaha says the retail store and donation center are expected to open in October of this year, and the accompanying job training center will open later in January 2023. Goodwill claims the new location will bring 50-60 jobs. Between 25-30 of those jobs will be on the retail side. The rest will be in the organization’s mission programs and administrative departments.

President and CEO of Goodwill Omaha Tobi Mathouser says the expansion has been a long time coming.

“Goodwill leadership teams have talked about moving into south Omaha for many years, but it just never worked out,” said Mathouser. “I’m a south Omaha native, and I love the community, so expanding our footprint so we can serve this community has been one of my priorities.”

