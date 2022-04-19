Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford revealed the heartbreaking news that Ashford passed away Tuesday morning. He was 72 years old.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, saying at the time that he had started to lose control of his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said then, about to undergo treatment.

In a statement on Ashford’s Facebook page, his family said he was “positive through the end” and called his passing “peaceful though much too premature,” encouraging Nebraskans to take the day to “tell your loved ones you love them, read some history to learn something, and reach out to lift up your fellow human.”

We are broken hearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning. His death was peaceful though much too... Posted by Brad Ashford on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The family said more details about memorial services would be shared soon.

In the last Facebook post Ashford wrote on Easter Sunday that he was “grateful for so many things like family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this season brings. I hope you all find joy with family and friends and that we continue to care for one another.”

Happy Easter! This Easter I am grateful for so many things, life, family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this... Posted by Brad Ashford on Sunday, April 17, 2022

Ashford, a Democrat, served as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressman from 2015 until 2017 and served 16 years in the state legislature.

CONDOLENCES & REMEMBRANCES

Reaction from Bradford’s fellow Nebraskans was swift.

I send my deepest condolences to Ann and the entire Ashford family. Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar today; a family... Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Ashford lost his Congressional seat to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., whom he later endorsed for the office — twice.

“Brad Ashford was a kind man. He believed in the goodness of his fellow man, in service to others, and in strengthening and growing his community. Brad loved his wife, Ann, and his family deeply. Bruce and I extend our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time.”

“Brad committed his life to Omaha and Nebraska — leaving a legacy of public service. Melissa and I are praying for Ann and the Ashford family.”

“Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing. Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

I just learned that former State Senator and Congressman Brad Ashford passed away. While I never served with him I had the honor of working with him on healthcare issues. He cared deeply about his family, community and constituents. He will be greatly missed. — State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) April 19, 2022

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Brad Ashford. I knew Brad for over 65 years. We went to high school together. I knew Brad’s parents. Brad was a friend, colleague and statesmen and will be missed. My thoughts are with Ann and the rest of his family right now. 🙏 — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) April 19, 2022

Rest in peace to former congressman Brad Ashford. He supported me throughout my campaign for the legislature and still took his time send me words of encouragement since I’ve been in office. I send my condolences to his family! — Senator Terrell McKinney (@SenMcKinneyLD11) April 19, 2022

“I extend the heartfelt condolences of our city to the family and friends of Brad Ashford. Brad had a unique and special skill of bringing people together for the common good. His passion for public service and ability to solve complex problems led to leadership roles over several decades. Brad’s tireless advocacy for our state and nation made a profound difference for all of us. His approach to dealing with people of varied interests is one we should all emulate. In 2013, Brad and I competed against each other in the primary election for Mayor. I value the friendship we developed as a result of that campaign. I will miss his creativity, passion, and laugh.”

I worked with Brad Ashford for several years before we ran against each other for Congress. He was always kind and helpful. My thoughts are with his family - many of whom I got to know throughout the campaign. — Kara Eastman (@_karaeastman) April 19, 2022

Kara Eastman unsuccessfully campaigned against Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who unseated Ashford, lost Ashford’s endorsement to her opponent.

He was generous with his time and always quick to share a story, advice, or simply words of encouragement. Ari and I send our condolences to his family and are thinking of them during this sad time. 2/2 — Sara Kohen (@sara_kohen) April 19, 2022

Sara Kohen ran against incumbent City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, who represents Omaha’s 7th District, in May 2021.

“Our community lost a tremendous public servant this AM. Peace to Brad Ashford and prayers & comfort to his family.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.