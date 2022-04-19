Advertisement

Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford passes away

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford revealed the heartbreaking news that Ashford passed away Tuesday morning. He was 72 years old.

In February, Ashford told 6 News that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, saying at the time that he had started to lose control of his left side and couldn’t walk well. “I didn’t think it was a tumor. I had some heart issues impacted by pulmonary hypertension,” he said then, about to undergo treatment.

In a statement on Ashford’s Facebook page, his family said he was “positive through the end” and called his passing “peaceful though much too premature,” encouraging Nebraskans to take the day to “tell your loved ones you love them, read some history to learn something, and reach out to lift up your fellow human.”

We are broken hearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning. His death was peaceful though much too...

Posted by Brad Ashford on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The family said more details about memorial services would be shared soon.

In the last Facebook post Ashford wrote on Easter Sunday that he was “grateful for so many things like family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this season brings. I hope you all find joy with family and friends and that we continue to care for one another.”

Happy Easter! This Easter I am grateful for so many things, life, family, excellent healthcare, and the new hope this...

Posted by Brad Ashford on Sunday, April 17, 2022

Ashford, a Democrat, served as Nebraska’s 2nd Congressman from 2015 until 2017 and served 16 years in the state legislature.

CONDOLENCES & REMEMBRANCES

Reaction from Bradford’s fellow Nebraskans was swift.

I send my deepest condolences to Ann and the entire Ashford family. Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar today; a family...

Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Ashford lost his Congressional seat to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., whom he later endorsed for the office — twice.

Kara Eastman unsuccessfully campaigned against Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who unseated Ashford, lost Ashford’s endorsement to her opponent.

Sara Kohen ran against incumbent City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, who represents Omaha’s 7th District, in May 2021.

