Family sues driver convicted of deadly I-80 crash

WOWT Live at 10
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of a man and boy killed in a fiery crash on I-80 near Lincoln is suing the driver who was convicted of causing the crash and the company he worked for.

The crash happened last September.

Yorkwind Crawford was convicted of causing the crash that killed Mark Kaipust and his seven-year-old son.

The family filed the suit in late February.

Attorneys for the company and the driver are trying to get the case moved.

They want it held in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska instead of Lancaster County.

