Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Wednesday marks the start of a rainier, warmer pattern

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a cool, cloudy and windy Tuesday! The S wind and overcast skies help to keep temperatures steady overnight in the upper 40s to low 50s. The clouds stick around and daily storm chances are here starting Wednesday...

Showers are here to kick off the day Wednesday with shower and weak thunderstorm potential ending by 3 PM. We’ll warm into the mid-60s by the late afternoon, so once the rain clears it will be a decent day to get outside! Winds will lighten up by the afternoon too.

Thursday continues the warming trend with a climb to the low 70s. Most of the day is dry with showers and storms possible in the evening.

A few of Thursday’s storms could be severe with up to 1″ hail possible, mainly S of I-80. Storm chances will continue overnight into Friday morning.

Early rain chances clear Friday with a bump to the 80s for the afternoon! By the evening we’ll look ahead to another potential round of thunderstorms... this evening round could bring severe weather potential.

It is still several days out, so we’ll monitor the trend and keep you updated on the storm threat, right now the best chance for severe weather is trending to the W through Central Nebraska.

Storm chances stick around Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be the drier weekend day with a high in the mid 60s.

A drier but cooler trend settles in for the start of next work week as highs fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

