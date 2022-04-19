LIVE AT NOON: Nebraska 2nd District Democratic candidates debate live at noon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday at noon, 6 News politics and investigative reporter Brian Mastre will moderate a debate between Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas.

The hour-long live debate is sponsored by the Press Club and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.

The two Democrats are vying in the primary for the opportunity to unseat Congressman Don Bacon in November. Shelton is a mental-health professional, professional counselor, and community advocate. Vargas is in his second term as a state senator; he’s also a former teacher and school board member.

Monday, organizers with the Omaha Press Club flipped a coin between the campaigns to decide who gets the last word in the debate’s closing arguments.

