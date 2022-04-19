Advertisement

LIVE AT NOON: Nebraska 2nd District Democratic candidates debate live at noon

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday at noon, 6 News politics and investigative reporter Brian Mastre will moderate a debate between Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas.

The hour-long live debate is sponsored by the Press Club and the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.

Watch the livestream on WOWT.com, in the 6 News app, and on the Facebook page.

The two Democrats are vying in the primary for the opportunity to unseat Congressman Don Bacon in November. Shelton is a mental-health professional, professional counselor, and community advocate. Vargas is in his second term as a state senator; he’s also a former teacher and school board member.

Monday, organizers with the Omaha Press Club flipped a coin between the campaigns to decide who gets the last word in the debate’s closing arguments.

