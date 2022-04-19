Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash

Latest News

FILE - A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in...
Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 23% after it loses 200K subscribers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington