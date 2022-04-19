City of Plattsmouth and M.U.D. coordinate to develop new water service plan

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Historic flooding in 2019 is still causing an impact in Plattsmouth.

The City of Plattsmouth and Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) announce they have partnered to explore new plans for water service.

In 2019, Plattsmouth’s water treatment facility was impacted by flooding. Since then, the city has been working with FEMA on flood recovery projects, including the securing of a suitable source of drinking water.

As part of the agreement, M.U.D. and Plattsmouth will coordinate during the design process to develop a water service connection.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.