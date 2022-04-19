Advertisement

City of Plattsmouth and M.U.D. coordinate to develop new water service plan

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Historic flooding in 2019 is still causing an impact in Plattsmouth.

The City of Plattsmouth and Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) announce they have partnered to explore new plans for water service.

In 2019, Plattsmouth’s water treatment facility was impacted by flooding. Since then, the city has been working with FEMA on flood recovery projects, including the securing of a suitable source of drinking water.

As part of the agreement, M.U.D. and Plattsmouth will coordinate during the design process to develop a water service connection.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash

Latest News

Mask or no? Where you do & don’t need to wear a mask on Omaha public transportation
Omaha Police participate in national campaigns regarding drug-impaired, distracted driving
Nebraska unicam: $335M bill to benefit poor communities
Nebraska unicam: $335M bill to benefit poor communities
Trump rally in Nebraska
Trump rally in Nebraska