Mask or no? Where you do & don’t need to wear a mask on Omaha public transportation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday hundreds of passengers are arriving and taking off from Omaha Eppley Airfield, but something looks a lot different than it has in the last couple of years - many people are ditching the masks.

“It was super nice now that we don’t have to wear a mask,” said Devan Amick, flying into Eppley Airfield.

A number of people tell 6 News flight crews explained how masks are now optional, but passengers say things are still a bit confusing.

“They did on the plane, yes. They did in the terminal, too to get on the plane. They made both those announcements. Then we also had a contradiction over the overhead intercom and in general, for the whole airport, must wear masks. It was an interesting contrast,” said flight passenger Dwain Byrd.

But what about when you leave the airport?

If you are taking a rideshare like Uber or Lyft then things are straightforward. Both companies announced Tuesday masks are now optional. So did Amtrak.

And if you are taking public transportation in Omaha, Metro says masks are optional but they still highly recommend you wear one.

Officials there say right now the biggest challenge is taking down signage.

“We have a lot of touchpoints that have communicated masking during the pandemic from audio recordings on board vehicles, at ORBT stations, different signs, and posters,” said Annie Pigaga with Metro Transit. “We are trying to get that all updated as quickly as possible to eliminate that confusion for our riders.”

While many say they are happy to see the mandates lifted, there are still a number of people who say they will continue to mask up while on any form of public transportation.

“I think when you are getting people from different areas altogether, that’s probably one of the best places to have a mask on, personally,” said Jeffrey Wortmann, flying into Eppley Airfield.

The Whitehouse has called the ruling “disappointing” and said today they still may appeal the ruling.

