Advertisement

Mask or no? Where you do & don’t need to wear a mask on Omaha public transportation

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday hundreds of passengers are arriving and taking off from Omaha Eppley Airfield, but something looks a lot different than it has in the last couple of years - many people are ditching the masks.

“It was super nice now that we don’t have to wear a mask,” said Devan Amick, flying into Eppley Airfield.

A number of people tell 6 News flight crews explained how masks are now optional, but passengers say things are still a bit confusing.

“They did on the plane, yes. They did in the terminal, too to get on the plane. They made both those announcements. Then we also had a contradiction over the overhead intercom and in general, for the whole airport, must wear masks. It was an interesting contrast,” said flight passenger Dwain Byrd.

RELATED: Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

But what about when you leave the airport?

If you are taking a rideshare like Uber or Lyft then things are straightforward. Both companies announced Tuesday masks are now optional. So did Amtrak.

And if you are taking public transportation in Omaha, Metro says masks are optional but they still highly recommend you wear one.

Officials there say right now the biggest challenge is taking down signage.

“We have a lot of touchpoints that have communicated masking during the pandemic from audio recordings on board vehicles, at ORBT stations, different signs, and posters,” said Annie Pigaga with Metro Transit. “We are trying to get that all updated as quickly as possible to eliminate that confusion for our riders.”

While many say they are happy to see the mandates lifted, there are still a number of people who say they will continue to mask up while on any form of public transportation.

“I think when you are getting people from different areas altogether, that’s probably one of the best places to have a mask on, personally,” said Jeffrey Wortmann, flying into Eppley Airfield.

The Whitehouse has called the ruling “disappointing” and said today they still may appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in chest, killed in Omaha
Omaha hairstylist troubled after $5,000 stolen from account
Westwood Cinemas 8 in Omaha closes after decades of showings
Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford dies; Nebraska politicians offer condolences, remembrances to family of former Congressman
chase ends in crash near 72nd & dodge
Omaha Police pursuit early Monday down Dodge Street ends in crash

Latest News

Omaha Police participate in national campaigns regarding drug-impaired, distracted driving
City of Plattsmouth and M.U.D. coordinate to develop new water service plan
Trump rally in Nebraska
Trump rally in Nebraska
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford dead at 72
Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford dead at 72