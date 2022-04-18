U.S. attorney sentenced Des Moines man to over 26 years in prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A U.S. attorney sentenced an Iowa man to prison Monday for multiple charges.

Nicholas Dwayne Jones, 42, was sentenced to over 26 years for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and prohibited person in possession of firearms.

It’s reported he was found guilty on all charges.

In a drug investigation with the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force in 2020, MINE investigators had four controlled buys from Nicholas and his wife, Nashia Jones, according to evidence presented at the trial as stated in the release.

Officers found $154,000 in drug profits, four loaded guns, over 1,200 rounds of live ammunition, digital scales, cutting agents, and drug notes the release further stated.

