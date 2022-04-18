Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Blustery & chilly start to the week with many rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly temps in the 30s are what you get out the door today. We’ll be able to warm a bit in the afternoon with sunshine. Highs in the 50s are likely for us all.

Monday Forecast
The northwest wind will again be a factor today helping to make it a bit cooler. Gusts up to 40 mph are likely in the afternoon.

Monday Wind
A very cold night is on the way tonight with lows that are likely to dip well into the 20s for us all. That will lead to a hard freeze across the area. After that chilly start below freezing, it will be tough to warm in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s won’t be a lot of fun.

Tuesday Forecast
Southeast winds will pick up in the afternoon Tuesday and could gust to near 35 mph at times.

Tuesday Wind
Rain chances roll in Wednesday morning with scattered showers and storms in the cards that could bring a few downpours to the area. That is the first of many rain chances through Saturday. We will warm up quite a bit too with highs in the 80s likely by Friday.

Precip Forecast
