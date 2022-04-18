Omaha tax expert gives advice to last-minute filers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is the deadline to file your taxes, leaving many accountants around the country with a full plate. The IRS expects to see millions of last-minute filings come through before the day is over.

One local expert with Midwest Account and Tax Service says Tax Day is much busier this year.

When the pandemic first hit, the IRS extended due dates for the first filing deadline. This year they returned to the usual deadline.

“It has been busier because people know they don’t have that extended time,” said John Gross, President of Midwest Accounting and Tax Service.

Gross says today they’re mostly filing extensions. According to him, accountants can be wary about rushing to file, as that’s when mistakes are made.

So he says taking that extension is alright if you need it.

“Take your time, file it, put the 4868 form in, and get all your information.”

But it’s important to note an extension will only help you extend filing your taxes.

“If you do owe any kind of money to the federal government or to the state, that money is due today.”

Gross says it’s a good idea to do some quick math and pay what you think is necessary.

“You’re going to want to do a quick calculation and send in whatever you think may be due with your extension. Otherwise, you can be hit with a penalty and interest from the IRS at a later date when the tax return is actually filed.”

This year the IRS is also facing its biggest backlog in history. They’re immensely understaffed and still have roughly 6 million unprocessed returns from last year.

